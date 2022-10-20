Nafion
For more than 50 years, Nafion membranes and dispersions have provided critical applications with unparalleled performance and durability. Today, the Nafion portfolio provides leading-edge solutions that create production and process improvements, ensure superior performance standards, and allow manufacturers to pursue new markets.
Chlor-alkali process efficiency: A balancing act
This white paper distills the complicated art of chlor-alkali membrane selection—and subsequent system optimization—into key best practices and considerations to help manufacturers balance their membrane needs and make the right choice for their one-of-a-kind operation