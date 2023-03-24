Nanalysis

Nanalysis is a global manufacturer and seller of high-performance, compact magnetic resonance (MR) technology, including benchtop NMR, HF-NMR and MRI consoles. Nanalysis released the first 60 MHz in 2013 and has since added the market-leading 100 MHz spectrometer to its product line. With a vision for accessibility, affordability, and automatability, Nanalysis offers solutions to previously underserved users and into new market verticals (e.g. industrial QA/QC, reaction monitoring/process analytical technology (PAT)). Inquire to learn more about these instruments powered by RS2D’s Cam4TM technology and using One Moon Scientific’s NMRfx software to streamline and automate data analysis and management.