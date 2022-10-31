Nanoform
Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce clinical attrition and enhance their molecules formulation performance through its best-in-class nanonization™ services. The company's multi-patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS®) technology produces nanonized “designed-for-purpose” API particles, as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique nanonization™ technology provides novel opportunities in diverse value enhancing drug delivery applications.
Inspiring a new era of patient-centric medicines
Christian Jones discusses new formulations for drug delivery that put people first
Ageing populations and the medicines of tomorrow
Drug particle engineering is set to revolutionise medicine and provide solutions to the world’s biggest healthcare challenges. Scientific innovator Nanoform is a vital part of that movement. Here’s why
Multidisciplinary science kick starts innovation
Nanoform scientists discuss how their diverse personalities and scientific backgrounds foster innovation, helping them tackle problems from different angles, and design better processes
Small particles making a big splash in clinical development
Nanoform is investigating how to tackle clinical attrition rates through nanonisation of APIs