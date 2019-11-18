Niklas Sandler
Dr. Niklas Sandler is Chief Technology Officer at Nanoform. He has extensive experience in academia and industry, specializing in pharmaceutical product development and material science. His research in pharmaceutical technology has been published in over 100 papers in major international journals. Dr Sandler’s earlier work focused on novel pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, process analytics, formulations for additive manufacturing and material characterisation.
Ageing populations and the medicines of tomorrow
Drug particle engineering is set to revolutionise medicine and provide solutions to the world’s biggest healthcare challenges. Scientific innovator Nanoform is a vital part of that movement. Here’s why
Small particles making a big splash in clinical development
Nanoform is investigating how to tackle clinical attrition rates through nanonisation of APIs