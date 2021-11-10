Nick Norman
Nick Norman is former Head of the School of Chemistry at Bristol and former Chair of Heads of Chemistry UK
- Podcast
Book club – Life as We Made It by Beth Shapiro
A DNA researcher tells the story of how humans have shaped the evolution of living things on Earth
- Review
Burn: The Misunderstood Science of Metabolism
Delving into the thermodynamics of the human body
- Podcast
Book club – The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
Exposing how racism and sexism shapes science
- Opinion
Chemistry and global challenges
To inspire students to study chemistry at university, school curricula need to do more to place the subject in context