Patrick Walter
I came to science via making mini traffic lights, measuring the speed of falling sycamore seeds and brewing fine ‘perfumes’ from whatever could be dug up from the garden. These unorthodox projects eventually led to a course studying biochemistry at Bristol to indulge my interest in science. Here I found that I had more of a flair for writing about science than actually doing it, after some spectacularly unsuccessful afternoon practicals!
After stints working on science journals, writing for society newsletters and editing and writing jobs with the magazine Chemistry & Industry I joined Chemistry World. Writing for the magazine has given me a wonderful opportunity to meet childhood heroes and some of the best scientists in the world. Telling the world about their work is not only great fun, but also matters. A scientifically literate public and body politic is vital if we expect evidence to play a greater role in policy-making.
- Opinion
A decade on Crispr is already poised to deliver on its promise
Gene editing could transform healthcare but no disease should be forgotten
- Opinion
Watch this space
A tumultuous year means the waters for 2023 are sure to be choppy
- Opinion
We’re all in this together
As rivalry between countries increases scientific collaboration must be maintained to tackle our shared problems
- Opinion
Trouble at the top of the UK government spells trouble for science too
Science craves certainty but the UK hasn’t been able to deliver it recently
- News
The 2022 chemistry Nobel prize goes to bioorthogonal and click chemistry
Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless take chemistry’s top prize
- Feature
Visualising the Nobel nomination archive
Who nominated whom for the biggest prize in chemistry
- Opinion
Farsighted science
The Webb telescope looks set to deliver on its promise to change the way we see the universe
- Opinion
Energy is the Achilles’ heel of carbon capture technologies
Efforts to trap carbon dioxide could consume a huge amount of forecast renewable energy growth
- Opinion
Reformed and refreshed
Chemistry comes out of the latest Research Excellence Framework exercise looking good
- Opinion
Turning off the plastic tap
There’s no single solution to our polymer problem
- Opinion
Floating an idea
Extraordinary ideas have their place in science
- Opinion
A dose by any other name…
The word ‘chemist’ appears to be losing its dual meaning
- Opinion
Good Cop, bad Cop
Glasgow meeting is a step towards energy transition
- News
The 2021 Nobel prize in chemistry as it happens – live
Benjamin List and David MacMillan win the chemistry prize for a new way to assemble molecules
- Opinion
Rights and wrongs
Universities need to consider exactly what postgraduates’ employment status is
- Opinion
Perishing research
The pressure to publish can harm trust in science
- Opinion
Commuting polluting
Rethinking the way we work can benefit individuals, communities and societies
- Opinion
Defence of the realm
The world’s critical infrastructure is under attack and it’s going to take a joint effort to protect it
- Opinion
A Brexit deal has been reached – will it work for UK science?
Researchers must now make the best of the Brexit agreement
- Opinion
Ethical challenge
Should researchers infect healthy people with Sars-CoV-2 to speed up vaccine testing?