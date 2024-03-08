Everyone who’s ever worked in a lab knows the pain of when something goes horribly wrong. Used the wrong solvent? Check. Accidentally poured your product painstakingly isolated over several weeks down the sink? Check. Tipped acid in the organic waste bin? Whoops. Inadvertently made an explosive? Yikes.

This week Keith Hornberger, a medicinal chemist at Columbia University in the US, related on X, formerly Twitter, that his son was left feeling a bit unhappy after he broke a beaker in a school chemistry lab. In an effort to cheer his son up and make him feel a bit better about his lab disaster he asked for scientists’ best stories of the biggest or most expensive piece of glassware they’d ever broken.

My son texted me a bit upset this morning because he broke a beaker in his high school chemistry lab and brother can all we chemists tell him some stories



What’s the biggest / most expensive piece of glassware you’ve ever broken? pic.twitter.com/tIujO4qGCm — Keith Hornberger (@KRHornberger) March 6, 2024

The science community did not disappoint. There were over 100 different stories of scientists having a smashing time with particularly expensive equipment, hazardous substances and precious metals. We’ve picked out some of our highlights.

Maybe not expensive but surely an interesting break I had... tried taking a septum out of the flask and I think the pressure of me pushing down on the flask while pulling on the septum was too much 🫨 pic.twitter.com/p84T5Ny87Q — Sarah ⌬ (@okonski_s) March 6, 2024

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, Radiological Environmental Monitoring Dept:

"Whatever you do, don't break this specialty glass test tube."

Me, 30 seconds later: "oops." — J. R. Pomerantz (@JRPomerantz) March 6, 2024

Working at NASA back in the day we destroyed a $10k gold plated mirror trying to drill a hole in it for a Herriot cell. — Josh McBee (@JkMcBee) March 6, 2024

Definitely that time I dropped this 3ft tall Allihn condenser pic.twitter.com/BSkHGIsE6n — Eric Silver 🔋 (@2998x10tothe8) March 7, 2024

I once destroyed an entire drawer's worth of glassware when the lanyard tied to my pants that carried my keys caught the handle... — Ink l Rebranding??? (@inkuii) March 6, 2024

The biggest piece of glassware to go tinkle?

At least 1 or 2 tared 20L Büchi flasks. — Rob Newland (@mynameis_rob) March 7, 2024

And the most expensive mishap? Oof!

I didn’t have anything too major. But one of my graduate student colleagues had the specialty glassware drawer open looking for a piece of glassware and it came off and the whole drawer broke. It was about $20,000 worth of glassware in 1990. !! — Jeff Banks (@jbanks99) March 6, 2024

After all these tales of glassware woes there is a happy ending though. At least one person felt better as a result!

I’m pleased to report that reading the OP replies has made my son feel immensely better — which was my intent! Folks, shit happens, stuff breaks, and you’re not alone. It happens to all of us, and we’re still here sciencing. Read the replies! https://t.co/dL5Jb8rTHL — Keith Hornberger (@KRHornberger) March 7, 2024

If you have your own story of a glassware disaster you can add it to the thread or share it with us below the line in the comments.