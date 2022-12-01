Paul Ticehurst
Paul has over 25 years of experience developing process-based projects, working throughout Europe and the US. At Johnson Matthey, he has commercial responsibility for the Fischer-Tropsch CANSTM technology jointly licensed with BP and Johnson Matthey’s HyCOgenTM reserve water gas shift technology. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering with Minerals Engineering from the University of Birmingham and an MBA from Kingston University.
