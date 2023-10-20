PFCC

PFCC's mission is to contribute to a sustainable future by enabling companies to create innovative materials. To achieve this, they have combined Preferred Networks' artificial intelligence expertise and computing infrastructure with ENEOS's expertise in chemistry to build their product. While computational chemistry has recently made substantial achievements, some bottlenecks persisted: the long computing time, problem-specific methodologies, and high-performance computing environment. Matlantis solves these problems with the fast, versatile calculation engine and browser-based user interface with no need for a special environment. They believe Matlantis will not only elucidate experiment results but help researchers discover and invent new materials, and sheds light on unknown principles.