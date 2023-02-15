Rebecca Trager
Senior US correspondent, Chemistry World
I became the US Correspondent for Chemistry World in September 2014, based out of Washington, DC, after writing for the magazine on a freelance basis since 2007. With a background in policy, and a passion for journalism, I have found my niche covering the world of science policy since 1997. The interest was sparked after spending summers during college as a press intern for the National Institutes of Health. Before joining Chemistry World, I was the US Editor for Research Europe, covering the White House, as well as government departments and US agencies, and am also the former managing editor of The Blue Sheet, an Elsevier biomedical research and health policy publication. I studied philosophy and political theory at Haverford College in Pennsylvania.
- News
Warnings that US national standards facilities are in ‘alarming physical condition’
Leaks, power outages and repeated equipment repairs mean Nist needs as much as $6.6bn in upgrades, National Academies analysis says
- News
University of Delaware labs reopen after explosive accidentally synthesised by student
The shock-sensitive material was destroyed in a controlled detonation
- News
EU floats plan that would ban virtually every PFAS currently on the market
Members states will examine proposal to prohibit production, use, sale and import of PFAS into Europe in 2025
- Business
J&J subsidiary claims key talc research is fraudulent
Complaint alleges study that helped link talc to cancer contained false information
- Research
Bacterium may help answer mystery of ‘missing’ plastic in the seas
Plastic-eating bacteria and sunlight may partly explain why there’s less plastic waste in the oceans than predicted
- News
Tensions between University of California and unions flare up again over possible cuts to PhDs
Academic unions are concerned by potential enrolment cuts to graduate programmes to offset the cost of pay rises
- News
George Olah’s chemistry Nobel prize the latest to be auctioned off
Medal awarded almost three decades ago for work on carbocation chemistry sold for $250,000
- News
The most complete list ever of Martian organic compounds compiled
Catalogue includes organic compounds from the five Martian meteorites that have been found on Earth
- Research
New allotrope of carbon synthesised
‘Superatomic’ cousin of graphene is made of linked fullerene subunits, and could spawn designer nanomaterials
- News
Institution of Chemical Engineers gets new chief executive
Yvonne Baker, a chemical engineer who heads Stem Learning, will assume the helm of the IChemE in April
- News
NIH’s new data sharing policy is coming, and it’s a ‘big cultural shift’
The world’s largest public funder of biomedical research will impose broader, deeper, more detailed data management rule on 25 January
- Business
3M pledges to exit PFAS manufacturing
Conglomerate will remove fluorochemicals from portfolio in a bid to stay ahead of rapidly tightening regulations
- Opinion
Sossina Haile: 'I never resonated with role models'
The fuel cell pioneer discusses her childhood in Ethiopia and the US, life as a scientist and being the ‘only one in the room’
- News
Ahmed Zewail’s Nobel prize and other possessions donated to Egyptian museum
Personal effects of the ‘father of femtochemistry’ will be housed in a museum bearing his name
- Business
Anti-drift additives may volatilise alongside herbicides, causing pollution
Research suggests amine salts could be entering atmosphere, but manufacturers say lab model is unrealistic
- News
University of California strike ends as employees secure significant pay rises and new contracts
Victory for striking student employees after 40-day walkout that disrupted teaching and research could have repercussions across academia
- News
Europe’s largest, hi-tech life sciences building is planned for UK
With lab space in the UK in short supply, a British property firm and Dutch real estate developer are building a massive vertical campus in London
- News
Nobel prize medal of partition chromatography’s co-inventor to be auctioned
The family of British chemist Archer Martin will sell his Nobel award in February
- Business
Theranos leaders to be imprisoned for blood testing fraud
Sunny Balwani and Elizabeth Holmes will both serve more than 10 years
- Business
US government intervenes to avert rail strike
Congress enforces a contract deal to prevent a national rail shutdown that would effectively halt chemicals production