Robert Packer

Dr Robert Packer is the portfolio director of the infrared analysis division at PerkinElmer and has worked for the company for over 10 years. Following an undergraduate degree in chemistry he then went to Imperial College in London to pursue a PhD in materials science, specialising in analytical techniques. On completion of his PhD he joined PerkinElmer as an application scientist in its thermal analysis division before moving into product management. He later became the segment strategy leader for the food and pharma testing markets across all PerkinElmer product lines before moving into his current director role. He is based in Connecticut, USA and has also lived in London, UK and Perth, Australia.