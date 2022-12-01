PerkinElmer
www.perkinelmer.com
With about 11,000 employees serving over 150 countries, PerkinElmer is a $2.3 billion global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world. We are passionate about providing customers with an unmatched experience as they help solve critical issues especially impacting the diagnostics, discovery and analytical solutions markets. Our innovative detection, imaging, informatics and service capabilities, combined with deep market knowledge and scientific expertise, help customers gain earlier and more accurate insights to improve lives and the world around us.
- Sponsored
Time waits for no scientist: Five ways to enhance lab productivity and stay ahead of the competition in 2023
Manage your resources effectively to maximise your lab’s core activity: science
- Webinar
Turn chemical drawings into knowledge with ChemDraw & ChemOffice+ Cloud v20
Join us to learn how to increase the productivity of chemistry research and accelerate the communication of your reporting with ChemDraw and ChemOffice+ Cloud v20
- Sponsored
Microplastics – A chance discovery leads to a research passion
Tiny plastics are polluting our waterways, foods and drinks. To understand and combat this contaminant, we need to leverage technologies capable of detecting their presence and understanding their makeup
- Sponsored
Combating food fraud
Tackling the issue of food fraud in the industry requires equipping scientists with the right analytical tools and technologies
- Sponsored
Instrumental innovators
Advanced mass spectrometry can help protect consumers from contaminants in food
- Sponsored
Sustaining the supply of trustworthy food
The world’s population is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050. This will have a significant impact on the sustainable access of the Earth’s resources, including the availability of food
- Webinar
Who says there are no shortcuts to great chemistry?
Now more than ever with ChemDraw® and ChemOffice 17, you can spend less time drawing and more time conducting and capturing your research, whether you are a chemist or a biochemist.