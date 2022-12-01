PerkinElmer

With about 11,000 employees serving over 150 countries, PerkinElmer is a $2.3 billion global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world. We are passionate about providing customers with an unmatched experience as they help solve critical issues especially impacting the diagnostics, discovery and analytical solutions markets. Our innovative detection, imaging, informatics and service capabilities, combined with deep market knowledge and scientific expertise, help customers gain earlier and more accurate insights to improve lives and the world around us.