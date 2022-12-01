Rory O'Donnell
Rory joined Apollo Scientific in 2010 and took on his current role as purchasing manager at the start of 2022. Having built up a wealth of experience and knowledge of the chemical supply chain he is now responsible for developing the company’s supplier portfolio, managing stock inventory, and helping to drive Apollo’s sustainable procurement initiatives within a large and varied supply chain.
