Tim Kemp

After finishing his PhD, Tim joined Apollo Scientific in 2006. He worked in various roles, both office and lab-based, and in 2010 he became the QC and lab manager, focusing on making novel building blocks on gram to kg scale. In 2017, he became the chief scientific officer, with responsibility for new technologies and increasing the product portfolio of Apollo to maintain a competitive edge, as well as overseeing health and safety. More recently, has has been involved with sustainability and CSR.