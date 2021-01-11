Scitegrity
www.scitegrity.co.uk
Scitegrity are experts at making chemical legislation searchable by chemical structure. Each week we check and encode legislation from over 28 countries, allowing the world’s top pharma and chemical companies to compliance check 100s of millions of their chemicals in real time, automatically.
Contact info
- Email:
- contact@scitegrity.com
- Website:
- https://www.scitegrity.co.uk
- Sponsored
Harmonised system coding and duty calculations for chemicals
Learn how you can automate the process of harmonised system and commodity coding of chemicals for import and export declarations