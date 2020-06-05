Shawn Steuer

As the director of strategy for regulatory in Europe, Shawn is the subject matter expert responsible for bringing together suppliers, manufacturers and consultants from the Chemical industry and supporting them in all regulatory and quality management challenges.

As an expert in regulatory affairs, Shawn is familiar with both the consultant and industry perspective. The biologist with a focus on biochemicals began his career in the area of toxicological safety and now brings nearly 15 years of regulatory experience. He has worked in many different areas such as biocidal products, EU-REACH, CLP, TSCA, plant protection products, pharmacovigilance and toxicological safety. He has also been in charge of the quality assurance for dossier quality for plant protection and biocidal products.