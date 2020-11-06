Veeva

Founded in 2007, Veeva NYSE (VEEV), is a global provider of cloud-based software solutions. We help quality, regulatory and commercial teams in the cosmetics, consumer goods, and chemical industries unify disconnected processes, documents and data. In doing so, we help our customers eliminate inefficiencies so they can bring innovative, high quality products to market faster without compromising compliance. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.