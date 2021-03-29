Simon Pearce

Simon Pearce joined the Maybridge business, now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, in 1984 as a synthetic chemist. After 25 years spent in the chemistry laboratory, he became Global Product Manager for the Maybridge brand. Currently he is a Senior Product Manager within the Fine Chemicals business unit supporting the Acros Organics, Alfa Aesar and Maybridge brands globally. With his deep technical and market knowledge, he is often the voice and the face of Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Chemicals, with countless presentations, webinars and technical articles.