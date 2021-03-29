Pam Poulin
Pam Poulin is the Global Market Development Manager for the Fine Chemicals Business Unit within the Laboratory Chemicals Division of Thermo Fisher Scientific. She is the hub that connects all the spokes of the marketing wheel – product management, marcomm, regional marketing and channels to move the business forward. She executes innovative marketing plans and develops effective global campaigns to drive awareness, demand and excellence to the customers.
- Sponsored
Lighting the way to a sustainable future
A new generation of organic photovoltaics suggest a bright future for solar power generation