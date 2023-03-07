Sinocompound
Sinocompound Catalysts Co., Ltd. is a global provider of advanced homogeneous catalysts and ligands for a range of pharmaceutical, fine chemical, electronic and petrochemical applications. The company’s proven process is built around cutting-edge technology, flexibility, and speed-of-response ensuring delivery at the scale required. Established partnerships across industry and academia enable the development of novel chemistry; helping customers accelerate their route to market.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://en.sinocompound.com/
- Sponsored
How catalysis may enable ‘wish-list’ reactions
Download this free white paper now and discover how solutions to challenging problems can be solved using catalysis, and how Sinocompound can help provide access to less available catalysts/ligands