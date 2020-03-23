Siobhan Hanlon

Siobhan Hanlon leads the management of the Bitrex business globally, defining the business strategy and ensuring successful execution. This work includes overseeing the global sales, marketing, technical and regulatory requirements. Siobhan joined Johnson Matthey in 2016 from Lloyds banking group as a Customer Relationship Manager, after receiving her BA Hons Degree in Marketing Management from Napier University in 2011.