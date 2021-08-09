Stacy Holdread
Stacy is a Senior Rearch and Development Manager for Cell Culture and Cell Therapy with Thermo Fisher Scientific. She has 30 years of experience in mammalian and microbial media design and manufacture, including her work on microbial media optimisation and peptone development. She focuses her work on the development of media, feeds, supplements, and processes for bioproduction applications.
- Sponsored
Peptones: over 100 years of life-saving innovation
After a century, peptones continue to play a vital role in biopharmaceutical innovation