Stan Higgins

After a 48-year career in process industries, Dr Stan Higgins OBE retired from his post as CEO of the North East of England Process Industries Cluster. In recognition of his role in catalysing the United Kingdom’s growth and expanding international influence on the chemical, biotech and renewables industries, he was awarded an OBE in 2018. He is a fellow of the World Society of Chemistry and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chemical Industries Association. Dr Higgins currently acts as non-executive director of Industrial Technology Systems and is a senior adviser to Tradebe, an international leader in waste reclamation and recycling.