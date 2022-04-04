Stream Bio

At Stream Bio, we expertly design and manufacture innovative nanoimaging products to address the longstanding problems within the life science industry using our superior Conjugated Polymer Nanoparticles (CPNs).

Our founders came across these nanoparticles hidden in the research labs of King’s College London, UK, having been invented by Mark Green. After realising the potential, Stream Bio was created as the vehicle through which we could start showing the potential of CPNs to the world.

Our approach combines a forward-thinking attitude with industry expertise in both science and business, to create solutions for the various strands of the life science industry, starting with a range of imaging reagents such as those used in flow cytometry, leading to diagnostics and therapeutics.