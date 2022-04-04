Dermott O’Callaghan

Dr. Dermott O’Callaghan is Head of Product Development at Stream Bio, and is responsible for the assay development used by Brightline’s Claritas platform. His scientific and technical expertise spans all stages of product/assay development, project management and drug discovery. Dermott leverages over 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with his extensive knowledge of in vitro molecular biology and its applications within the latest industry processes.