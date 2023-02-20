Syft Technologies

Syft Technologies develops industry specific solutions using SIFT-MS: an ideal tool for high- throughput and real-time gas analysis applications. Syft’s SIFT-MS instrumentation is industry proven, providing non-technical operators with laboratory-grade chemical analysis presented in a format that they can understand and act on.

Now Syft instruments are sold throughout the world, in a wide range of applications as diverse as semi-conductor clean room applications, to cutting-edge breath research. In all applications the unique attributes of Selected Ion Flow Tube Mass Spectrometry (SIFT-MS) have enabled our customers to measure significantly more than they thought was possible, resulting in a greater understanding of their products.