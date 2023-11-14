Together for Sustainability
TfS members are chemical companies representing a global annual turnover of over €800 billion and a global spend of more than €500 billion in the chemical industry.
Through the unique collaboration of its members, TfS proactively improves sustainable procurement within the chemical industry. Representatives from TfS members contribute to TfS work streams, applying their professional experience to identify, develop and manage projects to address current and future needs.
A formula to calculate carbon
World’s leading chemical companies spearhead initiative to decarbonise supply chains