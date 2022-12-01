Toni Rantanen
Born in Finland, Toni found his passion for science in high school and gravitated towards synthetic chemistry, lured by interesting smells, explosions and colours. He obtained his MSc degree from the University of Helsinki and performed the experimental part of his MSc thesis with Prof. Henning Hopf at TU Braunschweig (Germany). Toni returned to Germany for his PhD studies with Prof. Carsten Bolm at RWTH Aachen. Afterwards, in 2007 he landed in Canada for postdoctoral studies with Prof. Victor Snieckus at Queen’s University in Kingston.
