XueJing Zheng
XueJing has a BSc in Organic Chemistry, and a MSc in water science analytical chemistry. She has 15 years of experience in pharmaceutical chemistry analysis and chemical analysis. She joined in TRC-LGC in 2009 and her current role is Analytical chemistry manager, responsible for testing TRC’s chemical materials.
Quality control in impurity reference standards: science for a safer world
Customers need to be confident in the quality of a product - and that demands an exacting analytical approach