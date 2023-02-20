Torx Software

Torx Software is a collaboration between Cresset and Elixir Software. The combination of their technologies forms Torx a new ground-breaking platform for small-molecule discovery chemistry.

Modern drug discovery uses information from an ever growing range of sources. From AI activity models to automated retrosynthesis you want to have access to the right information at the critical moment that decisions are made. Better information significantly increases the quality of your projects, helps reduce bottlenecks in processes and reduces costs.

Increasing information sources have further fragmented workflows and segregated data storage causing extended cycle times across diverse geographies.

Torx brings together these disparate information sources into a central platform. It enables you to join together each part of your cycle with the information that you have presented at the critical moment. Torx will enable you to smooth information flow leading to reduced cycle times and increased productivity.