University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield is a Russel Group university that delivers outstanding teaching and research. We are a world top-100 university renowned for the excellence and impact of our research-led teaching.

The University of Sheffield’s history stretches back to 1828 when the Sheffield School of Medicine was founded, and our University Charter was granted in 1905. The most recent Research Excellence Framework in 2014 confirmed our place as a world-leading university demonstrating our research excellence across multiple disciplines.