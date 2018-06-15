Joseph Clarke

Joseph Clarke studied chemistry at the University of Sheffield, UK. After graduating in 2014, he then completed his PhD in theoretical chemistry in 2018.

During his PhD, Joe assisted in publicising the chemistry department, writing a variety of press releases and general scientific articles. He was also graphical editor for two issues of Resonance, The University of Sheffield’s student-run chemistry magazine. After finishing his PhD, Joe was recruited by Notch communications where he currently works as a science writer and editor.