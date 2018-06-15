Joseph Clarke
Joseph Clarke studied chemistry at the University of Sheffield, UK. After graduating in 2014, he then completed his PhD in theoretical chemistry in 2018.
During his PhD, Joe assisted in publicising the chemistry department, writing a variety of press releases and general scientific articles. He was also graphical editor for two issues of Resonance, The University of Sheffield’s student-run chemistry magazine. After finishing his PhD, Joe was recruited by Notch communications where he currently works as a science writer and editor.
- Sponsored
Carbon dioxide: greenhouse gas or useful chemical feedstock?
For carbon dioxide to be stored or used, there are many chemical challenges to be overcome
- Sponsored
Platinum metal complexes in medicine
The history of cisplatin, the drug that is still the gold – or should that be platinum? – standard in cancer drugs