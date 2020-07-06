Volker Raab

Volker Raab is the Director of Global Business Homogeneous Catalysts at Umicore Precious Metal Chemistry. He has close to 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry, holding senior positions within Umicore for the past eight years. His academic history includes a Diploma (Masters) in Chemistry from the Justus-Liebig University Gießen, followed by a PhD in Organometallic Chemistry from the Philipps University Marburg.

In his current role, Volker is responsible for worldwide business strategy over operational management and new technologies. Here, his passion for developing successful partner relationships is aiding the application of Umicore's advanced catalyst portfolio for efficient and sustainable processes.