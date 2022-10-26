WeylChem Group
The WeylChem Group of Companies is a reliable partner for a vast product range of Advanced Intermediates as well as Care Chemicals. Additionally, the group offers services in Custom Manufacturing and Innovation.
Hydrogenation enables efficient and sustainable chemicals production
WeylChem’s technology delivers flexible, reliable processes from custom projects up to large-scale manufacturing
WeylChem opens up its chlorination and fluorination capability
The WeylChem Group has made considerable investments in expanding its multi-purpose capacity