Zahra Khan
I completed my PhD in chemistry in 2023 at University College London (UCL) and A*STAR (Singapore). I have held positions in the university teaching faculty as well as research in gender-responsive policy before interning at Chemistry World. I have worked on corporate communications - writing blogs and newsletters as well as reference guides. I also have experience with copywriting on social media.
I am interested in science reporting and am passionate about sharing diverse voices in chemistry to a global audience, making the stories inclusive and accessible to all, and inspiring the next generation to pursue science.
I am particularly interested in materials chemistry, climate science and science policy.
Contact info
- Email:
- khanz@rsc.org
- Website:
- https://www.chemistryworld.com/
