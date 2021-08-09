Adam Brownsell

Before taking on the editorship of Chemistry World, I worked in medical, educational and professional publishing for over 15 years in various capacities. I'm particularly interested in publishing technologies and making the best of what digital has to offer the magazine reader. Throughout my varied career I've found that the most important thing is to tell great stories, with insight and integrity. I believe we do that at Chemistry World.

