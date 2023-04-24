Agilent Technologies

Agilent is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets, recognized for uncompromising integrity in all we do. Our mission is to advance quality of life by focusing our expertise in six key markets. With a team of approximately 18,000 employees spread across the world, our global footprint includes sales offices, logistics centres, and business facilities in three major geographies. Our worldwide capabilities enable us to deliver high-quality solutions to our valued customers in 110 countries.