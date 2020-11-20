Alan Dronsfield

Alan Dronsfield’s interest in chemistry started when he was given a chemistry set in the early 1950s and was subsequently sustained by an inspirational secondary school teacher. After an early career in school and college teaching, and later academic research in organophosphorus and organocobalt chemistry, Alan turned to the history of our subject, specialising in 19th century chemical theory, historic synthetic dyestuffs and, most recently, chemical aspects of the history of anaesthesia. A former chair of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Historical Group, Alan took early retirement in 2001 from the University of Derby, UK, which conferred upon him the honorary position of emeritus professor.