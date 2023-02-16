Alice Motion
Alice Motion is an associate professor in chemical education and outreach at the University of Sydney, Australia
Transforming lab coats into Cloaks for Sydney WorldPride
Celebrating LGBTQIA+ scientists through fashion and photography
Citizen science project investigates what happens to biodegradable plastics in compost heaps
Testing the biodegradability of plastic through citizen science
Space for more science
Astrophysics and Aboriginal astronomy on TikTok
Andre Isaacs, chemist and TikTok star
Sharing molecules, moves and messages of inclusion
Sounding out science
New tools for chemistry education and outreach
A citizen science app for teaching botany
App-based tools support botanical literacy and citizen science
Can scientists communicate better with comedy?
It’s no joke: scientists and comedians are collaborating to share research
Dashing through the snow(flakes)
Classifying snow photos to learn more about climate change
Bringing citizen science into school – and to the beach
A coastal project to contextualise concerns about pollutants and microplastics
A call for open science student leaders
Crowdsourcing talent for project coordination, data management, communication and dissemination
Mental health in science
How Zoë Ayres has used social media for advocacy and to increase visibility
Pride in science
Celebrating LGBTIQA+ people in Stem
Monitoring rainwater quality in Arizona
Community health workers are vital knowledge brokers
Virtual modality
Moving science events online during Covid-19
Measuring pollutants with paper devices
Citizen scientists monitor phosphate levels in local rivers
Five citizen science projects receive funding from UKRI
The projects cover a range of topics including mental health and microplastics
Brewing up science stories
Yeast strains, citizen science and climate change
Mapping stories on the River Chess
Citizen science to monitor water quality
Raven the Science Maven’s communication haven
Combining science, music and cultural awareness
Volunteers are keeping a vigilant eye on volcanoes in the West Indies
Community monitoring of seismic activity