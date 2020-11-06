Andrew Douglass
He is responsible for the chemical market strategy for Veeva software.
Andrew has more than 20 years’ experience in R&D and marketing within the chemical, biotechnology and consumer goods industries and has a BSc and PhD in chemistry from the University of Southampton, England.
- Sponsored
Transparency is a precondition for sustainability
Knowing the origin and composition of raw materials is crucial to ensuring finished products meet sustainability demands. Veeva’s cloud software solutions help brands navigate global compliance seamlessly