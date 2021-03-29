Brightline Diagnostics

Brightline DX is a joint venture formed by two highly innovative UK companies, Stream Bio and Chelsea Technologies, to combine novel technologies and create a unique platform that can be applied to a wide range of diagnostic targets.

Stream Bio and Chelsea Technologies bring a wealth of knowledge on the design and manufacture of nanoimaging products and environmental monitoring technology respectively which make possible improved diagnostics in a variety of areas including medicine, water quality and improving the general environment.

The joint venture was formed with an immediate focus on a highly sensitive saliva-based rapid test for COVID-19, which aims to identify SARS-CoV-2 at the low viral loads typically found in asymptomatic carriers. Many other exciting projects can be applied to this diagnostic platform technology, with current work ranging from applications in healthcare to environmental testing.