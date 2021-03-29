Elizabeth Paull
Elizabeth is a director at Brightline and Managing Director of Chelsea Technologies joining in early 2019 and bringing experience across multiple sectors, including ocean science, oil and gas, and the water industry. Elizabeth has a Master’s degree in oceanography and an MBA.
