deepmatter
At deepmatter® we are building a single platform that allows reaction data to be consumed from multiple data sources to provide a cleansed, harmonised and categorised repository for the exploitation of reaction data through APIs, search tools and ML/AI learning.
We combine existing proven software with new components to provide a scalable, extensible and performant platform for the chemistry community, underpinned by proven cheminformatics solutions and tools.
- https://www.deepmatter.io/
