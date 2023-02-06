deepmatter

At deepmatter® we are building a single platform that allows reaction data to be consumed from multiple data sources to provide a cleansed, harmonised and categorised repository for the exploitation of reaction data through APIs, search tools and ML/AI learning.  

We combine existing proven software with new components to provide a scalable, extensible and performant platform for the chemistry community, underpinned by proven cheminformatics solutions and tools.

Contact info

Website:
https://www.deepmatter.io/