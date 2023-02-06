Sarah Houlton

Dr Sarah Houlton has a PhD in organic synthesis from Imperial College, and has been a science journalist specialising in chemistry-related topics since the early 1990s. Starting at the Journal of the Society of Dyers & Colourists, she then moved to the pharmaceutical industry magazine Manufacturing Chemist, ultimately becoming its editor. She has been freelance since 2001, and covers both science and business, with a particular interest in the pharma & biotech sector and the polyurethane industry, and the occasional foray into topics such as food ingredients and process engineering. She is based in Hertfordshire, UK.