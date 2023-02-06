Sarah Houlton
Dr Sarah Houlton has a PhD in organic synthesis from Imperial College, and has been a science journalist specialising in chemistry-related topics since the early 1990s. Starting at the Journal of the Society of Dyers & Colourists, she then moved to the pharmaceutical industry magazine Manufacturing Chemist, ultimately becoming its editor. She has been freelance since 2001, and covers both science and business, with a particular interest in the pharma & biotech sector and the polyurethane industry, and the occasional foray into topics such as food ingredients and process engineering. She is based in Hertfordshire, UK.
SmartChemistry brings the power of AI and machine learning into your lab
Digital chemistry technologies provide the tools to accelerate your research
Pharmaceuticals roundup 2022
Following the huge success of vaccines and treatments for covid-19, companies are upping their investment in R&D and dealmaking
How analytical chemistry is enabling efficient polymer recycling
Waters technologies are helping its customers to make the shift to sustainable plastic use
Characterisation and process optimisation of recycled resins for the polymer industry
Thermal and rheological analysis ensure that plastics maintain their performance
Martin Shkreli fined and banned from pharma for life
‘Pharma Bro’ must pay back $65m in profits for anticompetitive behaviour while leading Turing Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals roundup 2021
It’s been another dramatic, pandemic-dominated year for the pharmaceutical industry
Testing of microorganisms for microbial limits testing by membrane filtration
Experts from Sartorius give us their unfiltered view on safety testing for personal care products
New J&J subsidiary to absorb talc lawsuit liabilities
Firm aims to use bankruptcy protection and a $2bn trust to resolve thousands of cancer claims
US judge accepts Purdue’s opioid bankruptcy settlement plan
Deal releases $4.3bn to combat addiction, but protects Sackler family from litigation
Pfizer backs protein degrader drugs with Arvinas deal
$1bn investment to commercialise breast cancer treatment
Non-animal test for skin sensitisation gets OECD approval
Combination strategy developed by BASF and Givaudan is the first complete replacement for animal testing
Searching for more sustainable resin materials
Paul Jones of Bitrez is the 2021 Chemistry World Entrepreneur of the Year
Sustainable safety testing
Unilever has been researching and applying alternatives to animal testing, and working with industry, academia, government scientists and NGOs to usher in a new era of sustainable safety testing that isn’t reliant on animal models.
A biodegradable future
By investing in research, working with its partners across its supply chain, and considering the entire product lifecycle, Unilever is making a biodegradable future obtainable
Pharmaceuticals roundup 2020
Alongside the race for Covid-19 treatments and vaccines, the industry has maintained momentum
AstraZeneca to buy rare disease drugmaker Alexion in $39bn deal
Transaction would be the largest in AstraZeneca’s history
How to solve a ‘nasty’ compound’s structure with a million-Euro synchrotron
Chemists overcomes challenges of handling explosive and toxic nitrogen to investigate its structure using Germany’s most expensive x-ray source
Covid-19 highlights need to update pharma supply chains
Resilience and redundancy are key amid protectionist calls for domestic manufacturing
This little Crispr went to market
Gene editing technology heading towards commercial reality in pharmaceuticals, food and organ transplant
Cancer and rare diseases dominated 2019 drug approvals
More streamlined review processes and changing R&D priorities have contributed to sustained increase in new medicines