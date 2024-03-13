Emily Cuffin-Munday
Emily completed a master’s degree in chemistry at the University of Manchester in 2021. Her research project focused on a computational investigation of the structures and photophysical properties of chiral graphene nanoribbons and exploring possible bottom-up syntheses for these materials. She joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor in 2022 and moved to a development editor role in 2023.
Outside of work, Emily enjoys running, hiking and climbing, as well as the odd crochet project!
