Emily Cuffin-Munday

Emily completed a master’s degree in chemistry at the University of Manchester in 2021. Her research project focused on a computational investigation of the structures and photophysical properties of chiral graphene nanoribbons and exploring possible bottom-up syntheses for these materials. She joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor in 2022 and moved to a development editor role in 2023.

Outside of work, Emily enjoys running, hiking and climbing, as well as the odd crochet project!