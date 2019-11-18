Ian Jones

Ian is an experienced patent attorney handling a wide variety of work spanning the pharmaceutical and chemical fields, and extending into artificial intelligence, biotechnology and medical devices. Working with a wide range of clients, Ian guides start-ups through the fundamentals of IP, helping them understand how IP can support and grow their business. He assists spin-outs and SMEs to establish and develop their IP portfolios, and supports multinational corporations by delivering clear and actionable recommendations on their IP.

Ian’s commercial advice benefits from a wealth of knowledge in patent drafting and prosecution in the UK, Europe, the US and east Asia, which he implements using GJE’s suite of fixed-price IP products known as ConsultIP.

Ian’s goal is to provide strategic and practical guidance on how to protect and leverage your innovation in line with your business plan. Mapping products and services to existing IP portfolio, he can identify gaps or redundant IP rights allowing the development of a more practical, relevant and cost-effective IP strategy. A key aspect of this focuses on Patent Term Extensions and Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) which extend market exclusivity for approved drugs in a range of jurisdictions worldwide.

Having worked in research, Ian understands the challenges faced during the innovation process and enjoys discussing the intricacies of an invention, although he is equally at home delivering guidance on global IP strategy at a corporate level.

Outside the office, Ian is an avid DIYer, boasting a healthy collection of power tools (and the scars to prove it).