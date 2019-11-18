John Jappy

John Jappy is the head of the Chemistry & Life Sciences group at Gill Jennings & Every LLP. He advises companies of all sizes, primarily in the biotechnology and pharma fields,

Working with both UK-based and overseas companies, John helps clients evaluate the business potential of their IP and works with them to secure patents relevant to their business aims. He also manages large patent portfolios for clients, coordinating prosecution worldwide and handles oppositions and appeals at the European Patent office (EPO).

John has advised on several IPOs and trade sales, and has considerable experience in carrying out due diligence and freedom-to-operate analyses, acting for companies and investors.