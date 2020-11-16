Johannes Khinast

Prof. Dr. Johannes G. Khinast is Head of the Institute for Process and Particle Engineering at the Graz University of Technology and CEO/Scientific Director of RCPE - Research Center for Pharmaceutical Engineering GmbH.

Since 1998 he has worked as professor, chair and director at several universities and research institutions. He acts as an advisor for Master and PhD thesis, and sponsor for Postgraduate-scholars, conducting research in the following areas: pharmaceutical engineering and process development, powder processing and handling, particle formulation and engineering, process analytic technology, heterogeneous catalysis and crystallisation, modelling and simulation of complex processes and systems. With almost 300 publications in refereed journals and 10 patents registered under his name, he has an impressive record of awards and honours, and an h-factor of 40.