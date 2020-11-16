Research Center Pharmaceutical Engineering
The Research Center for Pharmaceutical Engineering GmbH (RCPE) is a global leader in pharmaceutical engineering sciences. We help our partners to create and manufacture advanced medicines for patients around the world, through optimising products and processes.
RCPE’s services encompass the entire value chain of pharmaceutical product development: continuous API synthesis, advanced formulations, next-generation manufacturing, and also device design and optimisation.
AI and digital simulation for better medicines, made faster
Revolutionising pharma with next-generation technology to optimise and accelerate drug production processes