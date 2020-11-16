Thomas Klein

Dr. Thomas Klein is CEO/Business Director of RCPE - Research Center for Pharmaceutical Engineering GmbH. Following his PhD in Technical Chemistry at the Graz University of Technology (Austria), he has worked as a business advisor and mentor for several companies, universities and R&D centres. With a strong background in chemistry and environmental management, he specialised in the fields of automotive and life sciences.

Since 2008, he puts this broad experience to effective use within his current role at RCPE.